Northampton High School honored 10 students as Students of the Month for February.  The honorees were Joshua Simpson, Nicolas Surgia, Jonathan Gonzales,  Joel Robinson, Ava Purvis, Destiny Carrington ,  Saida Gomez Ventura,  La Wayne Ames,  Autumn Buckley and Bianca Gonza (not pictured).
The Northampton High School Teacher of the month was Rev. Charles Kellam.

