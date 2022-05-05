Congresswoman Elaine Luria met with Eastern Shore residents Wednesday night at Eastern Shore Community College Wednesday night at a town hall meeting. The meeting, moderated by ESCC President Jim Shaffer covered many topics of interest to local residents.

Congresswoman Luria reiterated that the Community Project Funding Grant issued to both counties for rebuilding the 911 system was not only the largest grant in the Second Congressional District but the largest grant of this type in the nation. Luria brought home $18 million in CPF funding to the district with $11.2 million coming to the Eastern Shore.

Luria talked about the growth of the Port of Hampton Roads, Virginia being the launching point for offshore wind energy, the renewal of funding for the Chesapeake Bay, getting Virginia approved as an exporter of shellfish to Europe, ARPA and broadband funding, her issues with the Federal government’s shrinking the Naval fleet with the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, climate change and alternative sources of energy.

On climate change, Luria said that Virginia will lead the way in offshore energy but that adding more nuclear energy to the mix would be a better way to ensure the future of non fossil fuel energy generation. Luria said that while a large nuclear plant is being built in Georgia, that will likely be the last facility of this nature to be attempted. She also said that smaller module nuclear generation featuring new technology is safer and she is working to promote adding this to the mix. Luria worked in nuclear energy while serving in the Navy.

Questions fan the ranged from adding lights to the rails to trails project to help users cross Rt 13 to the issues facing Cruisers being decommissioned by the Navy, climate change, affordable housing, mental health issues, creating a sewer system for Chincoteague, social security benefits and keeping up with the needs of retirees, the Tangier seawall, and beach access to Assateague.

Congresswoman Luria will return to the Eastern Shore on Monday for a tour on the subject of affordable housing. Luria said that she will be meeting with potential developers and other individuals who would be involved in increasing the number of affordable homes on the Shore.

