Funeral services for Mr. Walter Winston, Sr. of Preston, MD will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Main Street Hurlock, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are being entrusted by Bennie smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.

Alexa WESR