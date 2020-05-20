High rip current risk in effect through Wednesday evening. High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm EDT Thursday, Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Wednesday evening and a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 pm EDT Thursday.

For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents are anticipated in Accomack County.

For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EDT Thursday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening.

For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening.

Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Avoid the beach and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous surf conditions.

.