Northampton County continued to add to its COVID-19 death totals Wednesday morning, and now stands at 15 overall after reporting four new. Accomack County also added two new deaths, and now stands at 11.

Wednesday morning’s update still does not include poultry plant testing, as Accomack County added eight new cases Wednesday morning, for a total of 709 overall. Accomack County also reported five new COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 39.

Northampton County reported one new COVID-19 case, and now stands at 205. Northampton County reports now new hospitalizations, and remains at 17.

The Eastern Shore still only reports nine outbreaks. These numbers are the result of 49 tests from the Eastern Shore Health District.

Shore wide the total number of confirmed cases reported during the pandemic is 914 which represents 2% of the overall population. The 26 confirmed deaths represents 2.8% of the 914 confirmed cases. State wide, the number of confirmed deaths represents 3% of the total number of confirmed cases or four tenths of one percent of the state population. The statewide infection rate is three tenths of one percent of the population.

Virginia reported 708 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wendesday morning, for a total of 31,247. The state also added 55 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,661.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 75 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 3,951, and no new probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, which remain at 28. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association once again reported a mixed bag of current statistics. Current confirmed and pending COVID-19 patients rose by 39 Wednesday, to 1,536 currently, while confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 6, for 1,018 total.

Virginia reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,040, with no new additional probable deaths. 636 of the deaths in Virginia are from nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Virginia processed 9,782 new COVID-19 tests results, for an overall total of 210,965 and a positive test rate of 7.23%.

