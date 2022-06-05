PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Sunday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.

The multiagency search covered an area of approximately 1,310 square miles over the course of 33 hours.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Christopher Scraba, the active search suspension authority at the Coast Guard District Five command center. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young during this difficult time.”

Poquoson Fire, Hampton Fire and Virginia Marine Resources Commission also contributed to the search efforts with aircraft and small boats.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were: