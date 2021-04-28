Members from Coast Guard Sector Virginia responded to and assessed the condition of a 760-foot vessel that ran aground and is now safely anchored in the Chesapeake Bay, Tuesday.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation. No reports of pollution, injury or damage were reported.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report that the motor vessel Tiranna ran aground in the vicinity of the Cape Charles Anchorage in the Chesapeake Bay at approximately 3:30 a.m. The vessel was heading southbound on its way from Baltimore, Maryland to Savannah, Georgia. The vessel is now refloated and safely anchored.

The Coast Guard launched a team aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Cape Charles to provide an initial assessment of the situation. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City conducted an overflight to asssess the scene from the air, and no pollution or significant damage has been reported at this time.

“With the recent focus on global shipping, we are relieved this incident was quickly resolved and are thankful for the engagement of our port community and interagency team,” said Capt. Samson Stevens, Commander Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “The commonwealth’s marine transportation system is vital to the region’s success, prosperity, and economy.”

.

.