Another step towards normal is in the works. Accomack County Public Schools announced Tuesday it will be conducting a formal graduation ceremony, but outdoors.

According to School Superintendent Chris Holland, the ceremonies will be held on the schools football fields with chairs and seating in the bleachers.

Nandua High School will hold its graduation ceremonies Wednesday June 2, Chincoteague will graduate its seniors Thursday June 3, Arcadia will hold its ceremony Friday June 4 and Tangier Combined School will hold its ceremony Monday June 7. Rain dates for Nandua, Arcadia and Chincoteague will be one week later. Tangier’s rain date will be Tuesday June 8.

WESR will broadcast the ceremonies of Nandua, Chincoteague and Arcadia live.

