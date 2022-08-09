A&N Electric Cooperative has received reports of a disconnection scam in the local area.

The scammer visited members’ homes urging them to make immediate payment or face a disconnection of service within an hour. In these cases, the scammer attempted to convince the member to send money through a popular cash transfer app or prepaid debit cards.

The scammer also made false claims that A&N Electric Cooperative was no longer the owner of the electric meters and that their company has taken over billing services.

Please be on the alert for this scam. While A&N Electric Cooperative may contact you by phone or check on cooperative equipment in person for various reasons, we will never visit you to demand payment by a specific method or threaten an immediate disconnection of service if payment is not received.

Cooperative personnel should be wearing clearly marked company attire and should be able to provide proof of work identification.

If you have any doubt about a person representing the cooperative, please contact us at 757-787-9750 to verify their identity. If you believe you have been the victim of an attempted scam, please report it to the sheriff’s office immediately. Accomack Sheriff’s Office: 757-787-1131, Northampton Sheriff’s Office: 757-678-0458.

The cooperative offers a variety of convenient payment options. Co-op members can learn more by visiting the cooperative website anec.com and performing a search for “payment options.”

.