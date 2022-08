A NASA sounding rocket is scheduled to launch this afternoon, Aug. 9, with the window opening at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The experiments developed by community college and university teams will focus on tech development for sounding rockets and spacecraft.

The launch, weather permitting, may be visible to those in the Chesapeake Bay area.

Live stream will begin on the Wallops YouTube channel 20 minutes before scheduled launch time.

