Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday.

Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff on Monday, October 3, 2022. Twelve month employees should report on time.

Accomack County’s Solid Waste Convenience Center located on Chincoteague Island will be closed on Monday, October 3, 2022. All other Accomack County Convenience Centers will adhere to normal schedules.

For the safety of our teachers, students, and families, Belle Croft will be closed tomorrow, Monday, October 3, 2022. We will reassess the outcome of the nor’easter tomorrow. We hope to see you on Tuesday

Broadwater Academy closed today

Eastern Shore Community College closed today