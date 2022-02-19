A local civic group called Concerned Citizens for Improvements Inc. has asked the Accomack County to help establish Opportunity Zone status for southern Accomack County. Opportunity Zones are used as tools to attract developers and investors to build projects in economically distressed areas by offering tax benefits to developers and investors.

There is already an Opportunity Zone in northern Accomack County.

In a letter to the Board, community leader Bedford Rogers said that his group is not asking the County for any financial obligations but only a letter of support. Rogers said the group is in the process of contacting developers and investors to build projects in southern Accomack County. Rogers said the town of Painter has already submitted a letter of support.

The Board voted Wednesday to submit a support letter for the project.