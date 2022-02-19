A&N Electric Cooperative is reporting higher-than-normal energy usage throughout the service area for the beginning of 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, the area has experienced several periods of lingering subfreezing temperatures. This can cause cooperative members to use more electricity to heat their homes and businesses. The Cooperative is warning that the additional energy consumption will lead to higher electricity bills.

Low temperatures were below the area’s normal range the majority of January, according to the National Weather Service. Extremely cold weather has lingered into February as well.

The majority of cooperative members have used more electricity than last year during this time.

The Cooperative is encouraging members to take steps to help reduce their energy usage for the remainder of the winter to help mitigate the impact on their electricity bills.

The Cooperative suggests having a certified technician check your heating system annually to make sure it is running efficiently. Members are also urged to check their homes for air leaks or to consider hiring a professional to help properly seal their homes. Setting your home’s thermostat to a maximum of 68 degrees in the winter and lowering it a few degrees when you go to bed or leave the house for a while can help reduce your home’s energy usage.

More energy savings tips can be found under the Manage Energy Use tab at anec.com.

Members are also urged to download and use our free SmartHub app which tracks their daily energy use.

