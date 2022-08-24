Pictured L to R: Jon Davis, Charles Whitelock IV, Josh Kerr, Isaac Ward, Andrew Davis, Cameron Nimmerichter, JR Stevens, Andrew Thomas, Nathaniel Higgins, William Davis, Pat Kerr, Mikah Busquets, Frederick Gers V, Cole Hudson, Makoa Busquets, Landon Makinen, Henry Barnes, Nathan Bott, Kevin Holcomb

Seventeen scouts of Chincoteague’s Troop 323 attended summer camp at Rodney Scout Reservation on the Chesapeake Bay.

The scouts learned many new outdoor skills and made a lifetime of memories.

Five new scouts attended summer camp for the first time.

Camp highlights included sailing, motorboating, jet skiing, swimming and learning water rescue and lifesaving skills, exploring the N.E.S.T. Center (Nature, Ecology, Science and Technology) which delivers the highest quality environmental and technology instruction, mountain biking, creating woodworking and leather projects, refining shooting skills in archery, shotgun, and rifle, outdoor cooking, and fire building, climbing & rappelling on the tower, and the overall camping experience!

Interested in joining the scouting program? Visit https://beascout.scouting.org/ and search your local area for a scout unit near you.

.