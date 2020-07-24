The Chincoteague Island Chamber of Commerce has announced it will cancel the 2020 Chincoteague Oyster Festival.

In a letter to members Thursday, the chamber said: “The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has been watching the global developments of COVID-19, communicating with local and county officials and keeping in compliance with current state mandates and federal recommendations. With the continued presence of COVID-19, the limitations on large gatherings and having the safety of our festival attendees, volunteers and suppliers as our top priority, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Chincoteague Oyster Festival scheduled for October 10, 2020.

“We know this event brings much needed revenue to your business in the shoulder season and has been an island tradition for 47 years. We simply had no other choice. The Board of Directors is reviewing the refund policy and it will be announced as soon as possible. We understand many of you may have questions as will your guests, but we ask that you give us the time to make necessary notifications and finalize logistics. Due to a reduction in staff, there is currently only one person in the chamber office. Please be patient.”

