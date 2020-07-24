The Accomack County School System will take measures to assure that their busses and facilities are cleaned thoroughly every day they are used. The plan includes the following:

25 Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers have been purchased along with disinfectant., 2 for each school and 1 for Tangier Combined School. Staff will be properly trained in use and application.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located at every student entrance at each school.

A ready supply of hand sanitizer has been established.

Plexiglass barriers have been constructed and installed at each school office/student reception area

Classrooms will be sanitized each night after face-to-face instruction with electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and cleaned with microfiber cloths

Training will be required for all custodial staff on proper cleaning protocol and storage of cleaning chemicals and supplies. o Maintenance staff will be cross-trained in this area as well.

