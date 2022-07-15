Pony Penning is a time of homecoming and celebration for those who have ever claimed Chincoteague Island as their home. Folks gather the last full week in July to rekindle, reconnect, and recharge with family and friends during this exciting week of pony fever. Visitors from around the world experience an event like none other.

Thousands line the shores of Veterans Memorial Park and Pony Swim Lane to watch the world-famous Chincoteague Ponies make their annual pilgrimage from Assateague Island, VA to Chincoteague Island. Charter boats and kayaks filled with eager onlookers line the Assateague Channel creating a pathway for the ponies as they make their yearly swim from shore to shore. The Town of Chincoteague will provide enhanced viewing of the event on a large Jumbotron located at Veterans Memorial Park.

Festivities begin with the South Herd roundup on Saturday, July 23rd at 8 a.m. The North Herd will be rounded up on Sunday, July 24th at 6 a.m. The North Herd of wild Chincoteague Ponies will join the South Herd to await the “big day” in the traditional Beach Walk on Assateague Island at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 25th. The annual swim on Wednesday, July 27th is at the earliest morning slack tide–window between 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com/pony-penning and the chamber’s Facebook page for any updates, shuttle map, and information including where to park if you are coming in for the day, helpful hints and full schedule of events. Shuttle buses will start running at 5 a.m.

The auction of foals takes place on Thursday morning July 28th at 8 a.m. at the Carnival Grounds located at 3648 Main Street. The auction will also feature a virtual component, so register beforehand if you plan to bid online. A special treat at the pony auction this year is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to bid on and possibly take home the very saddle that Maureen Beebe herself owned and used! Maureen’s daughters are establishing a scholarship fund in memory of their mother and “100% of the sale of this saddle will go directly to the Maureen Beebe Hursh Scholarship Fund”, according to Denise Bowden, Public Relations Officer of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

The week’s events culminate with the return swim of the South Herd adult ponies to Assateague Island on Friday morning, July 29th (time to be announced on Thursday). The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival will be open July 22-23, 25-30 from 7-11 p.m. featuring rides, games, raffles, and fabulous Eastern Shore food including oyster and clam fritters! The last night of the carnival will be celebrated with a huge Fireworks display on July 30th.

Come early to enjoy the 34th Annual Chincoteague Island Blueberry Festival on July 21-23. Buckaroo Bingo, free showings of Misty of Chincoteague, Chincoteague Cultural Alliance Family Fun Day, “Virginia is for Adventurers” Scavenger Hunt, Music at the Dock, Storytelling, Farmers and Artisans Market, and so many more fun events take place during Pony Penning week. Stop by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitor Center located at 6733 Maddox Boulevard to learn more or visit the Events Page of the chamber’s website for all the details for these and many other events and activities. It is truly an awesome time on the island where wild ponies roam.

