A private funeral service for Mr. John Fitchett of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. There will be no public viewing. Pastor Charles Kellam will be officiating. Interment will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
Related Posts
Mr. Ernest A. “Jabby” Drummond
August 8, 2018
Odell Jones, Sr.
June 21, 2018
Mrs. Geraldine Brown Brinn of Parksley
January 25, 2021
Mr. Jack Wayne Smith, Sr. of Onley
March 24, 2020
Local Conditions
February 4, 2021, 4:55 pm
Sunny
41°F
41°F
4 mph
real feel: 42°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 38%
wind speed: 4 mph W
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:04 am
sunset: 5:30 pm
2 hours ago
Egg truck crashes into local hotel - Shore Daily NewsAt approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday 911 received a call that a tractor trailer had crashed into a building at the Kiptopeake Inn in lower Northampton County. The truck, carrying a load of eggs left th...