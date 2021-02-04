A private funeral service for Mr. John Fitchett of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.  There will be no public viewing.  Pastor Charles Kellam will be officiating.  Interment will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, VA.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.