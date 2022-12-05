ESVA residents and visitors can enhance their holiday experience with a duo of events taking place in the Town of Exmore, each celebrating the traditions of the season. First up, it’s floats, sirens, Santa as the annual Exmore Community Fire Department’s Christmas Parade rolls down Main Steet on Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 pm. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the largest ever, with more than 30 organizations already signed on to participate. Most fire departments in the area will be parading their equipment, with many bringing multiple trucks and vehicles. Others in the line-up of marchers, floats and displays include A&N Electric, the Northampton County Marching Band, the Eastern Shore Thunder, the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and representatives of the local business community. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lincoln and Main, then travel south, past the Exmore Town Park where Santa will be positioned to greet the children and hear their gift wish list. Refreshments will be available.

Continuing the holiday spirit, on Thursday December 15, Exmore’s downtown business community intends to make the gift shopping experience more fun with “An Old-fashioned Christmas” from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Participating stores and boutiques will be open, fully decorated, and offering treats and surprises of their own. This event is spearheaded and hosted by Theresa Pittman, owner of Bleu Stitch Embroidery, in partnership with artists Katie Williams, owner of Hang’n with Wild Roots and Melanie Lewis. All three will be exhibiting their artwork in the Exmore Social Hall, which is fully “decked out’ and aglow for Christmas. Music, holiday lights, food, beverages, Santa and shopping. All planned to boost the holiday spirit.

For more details, email [email protected].

.