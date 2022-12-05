Boys Basketball

Friday

The Nandua Warriors hosted Rappahannock High School on Friday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 70 to 51.

The Chincoteague Ponies fell to the Middlesex Chargers on Friday 93 to 41. The Ponies were led by Jake Harper who had 18 points. The Ponies will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to play Worcester Prep.

Saturday

The Nandua Warriors traveled on Saturday to play Grafton High School. The Warriors won the game by a score of 56 to 53 in overtime. The Warriors moved to 2-0 on the season. They will be in action again on Thursday as they will travel to play Nansemond River.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Lake Taylor on Saturday and fell 86 to 53. The Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Holly Grove Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Granby on Saturday 66 to 48. The Yellow Jackets were led by Braden Justice and Ronyell Coston with 16 points apiece. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Nansemond River.

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies fell to the Middlesex Chargers on Friday 40 to 17. The Lady Ponies will be in action on Friday as they host Broadwater Academy.

The Northampton Yellow Lady Jackets lost to Granby on Saturday 41 to 16. The Lady Yellow Jackets return to action Thursday as they host King & Queen.