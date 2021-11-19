By Linda Cicoira

Court proceedings were continued and a psychological evaluation was ordered Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for an Onancock woman charged with murder and malicious wounding in two vicious attacks that occurred in the county last March.

Twenty-six-year-old Antoinette Waneta Satchell suffers from “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Schizophrenia, anxiety, and Multiple Personality Disorder,” according to the motion filed by Defense lawyer Brandon Matthews.

At a preliminary hearing, Matthews contends, Satchell “had a mental breakdown that resulted in her having a panic attack and no longer wanted to listen to any of the testimony or assist her counsel in questioning the commonwealth’s witnesses. As a result of (the) defendant’s mental condition, (the) defendant lacked substantial capacity to understand the proceedings against her and lacks the ability to assist her attorney in her own defense,” Matthews argued.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III ordered the evaluation and continued the case until Feb. 3rd. Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan did not object. The prosecutor said he wanted to be alerted as soon as a result was obtained and could be ready to proceed before the deadline, if competency is found.

Satchell was indicted on March 7 counts of the first- and second-degree murder of 49-year-old Brian Lee Daley, of Kerr Street, in Onancock. The grand jury also found true bills against Satchell on counts of robbery, and two charges of credit card larceny.

In addition, Satchell was indicted with the March 6 attempted second-degree murder and malicious wounding of Keller resident, 63-year-old Ray (Buddy) Harrison Barnes, of Keller, who was beaten and stabbed.

Satchell was listed in court documents as being disabled. In 2019, she was convicted of animal cruelty.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Jamar Beach, was indicted on counts of first- and second-degree murder of Daley, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery of Daley, display of a firearm in robbery, two counts of stealing a credit card without the owner’s consent, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Beach was working for Brink Security, in Delaware, when the crimes occurred. He told a magistrate that he hadn’t been in “much trouble before,” is “not a bad person,” and “got caught – wrong thing at wrong time.”

At about 10 p.m., March 7, according to court records, a report was made to the sheriff’s office about shots been fired in the Jackson Street area. A white Chevrolet pickup was discovered wrecked. In the driver’s seat was Daley. He “appeared” to have to have been stabbed and shot. “Both passenger side windows of the truck were shattered.” Daley died at the scene.

Blood was observed on the nearby front porch and door at the two-story residence of Satchell, the record stated. A bloody hand print was on the door frame. A short time later, the two suspects were found at Roadway Inn, in Onley, in a silver Toyota. According to court records, “Beach had blood on both hands, a cut on the back right forearm, and two cuts on his left fingers. A magazine was clearly observable and lying on the passenger side floor board in the front of the vehicle.”

Satchell told police she saw Beach shooting at the victim “at her residence just before he forced her into the car and left the scene.” Beach had left the residence and returned to find Satchell and Daley in a compromising position.

On March 6, sixty-three-year-old Buddy Barnes reportedly bought crack from Satchell and a man identified in court records as Maurice Parker. Barnes testified that he knew Parker, but had only met Satchell for the first time that night.

Barnes said Satchell, and another unidentified man, later returned to Barnes’ home and allegedly beat him with a baseball bat and stabbed him.

