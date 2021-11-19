Human remains were discovered Wednesday at the site of an old truck stop located about 1 mile north of the Virginia State Line in Pocomoke City.

According to a story on WBOC.com, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said the Pocomoke City Police Department requested detectives to respond to 720 Ocean Highway where the human remains were found.

The Maryland State Police Crime Lab and the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The human remains were subsequently transported to the Baltimore City Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

