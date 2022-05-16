Cape Charles, VA. May 13, 2022—Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

Five Cape Charles entities received grants for various projects promoting tourism throughout the year. Buskey Cider received $5000 for the “Cape Charles Craft Trail”; Cape Charles Main Street received $5000 to promote Festive Fridays; Citizens for Central Park received $4,587.50 for the “Harbor for the Arts Concert Series”; Drizzles received $3,861 to Revitalize the Drizzles Brand/website; and Local-ISH Art Gallery/Live Local-ISH, LLC received $4,304 and will use the award to launch a new website.

“All of these organizations contribute to the fabric of our community and help to boost the town’s tourism related revenues, which allows us to maintain the infrastructure that ultimately benefits everyone”, stated John Hozey, Cape Charles Town Manager.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

