To facilitate discussion and information sharing on activities at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, a public information session is being held on current programs and events from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center.

During the event, U.S. Navy personnel will staff an information booth on the U.S. Navy Field Carrier Landing Practice. In addition, NASA personnel will staff information booths on the facility’s work related to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) along with a booth to highlight future growth at the facility.

Wallops conducts public information sessions on a quarterly basis at the Wallops Visitors Center, however, the meetings were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The Wallops Visitor Center reopened to the public May 6, 2022, paving the way to restart the public information session program.

The NASA Visitor Center is located on Va. Route 175 about five miles from U.S. Route 13 and five miles from Chincoteague.

