The deadline has passed and the upcoming November 4 General Election slate of candidates has been finalized.

In the General Assembly elections, incumbent Republican state senator Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach will take on Democrat Victoria A. Luvanos for the district senate seat. Redistricting put Accomack and Northampton Counties in DeSteph’s district prompting the retirement of the Eastern Shore’s Senator Lynwood Lewis.

Delegate Rob Bloxom will be challenged in November by Northampton resident Charlena Jones. Jones serves on the Northampton County School Board.

In Accomack County, Board of Supervisors members. Billy Joe Tarr, Vanessa Johnson, Robert D. Crockett, Jackie Phillips, Donald Hart, and Reneta Major are all unopposed.

In District 2, incumbent Ron Wolff is being challenged by Rodger DeGeorges. In District 5, incumbent Harrison W. Phillips III will be challenged by Calvin Washington, and in District 4, incumbent Paul Muhly will be challenged by Jeffery A Parks.

In the Accomack County School Board Race, incumbents Edward Taylor, Camesha Handy, John Weippert, Janet-Martin Turner are running unopposed. In District 1 incumbent Jesse Speidel is being challenged by Connie C Burford. In District 3 incumbent Lisa M. Cropper Johnson will face Jessica Lewis. In District 4 retired State Trooper P. Glenn Neal, Jr. is taking on incumbent Gary Reese. In District 8 Chairman Ronnie E. Holden is being challenged by Stefanie A. Jackson. The District 9 seat will be sought by incumbent Malcom “Pep” White and newcomer Alejandro “Alex” Vargas.

In the Accomack Constitutional Officer category, incumbent Sheriff Todd Wessells and incumbent Treasurer James Lilliston are running unopposed. Also running unopposed is the lone candidate for Commissioner of Revenue Kimberly Satterwite.

Following the retirement of long time Clerk of Court Samuel Cooper, his son Cedrick Cooper along with Talia Taylor are running for the open seat.

Two farmers Sands Gayle and Jim Evans are running for the Director of Soil and Water Conservation Board, Eastern Shore District.

We will have a report on the Northampton County candidate slate on tomorrow’s local news.