The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is opening new STEM Centers at six elementary schools and one middle school in Northampton County and Accomack County in Virginia thanks to various funders, including the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms; philanthropist David Landsberger; the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation; Captains Cove Community Partners; community advocates John Custis and Robert Smith, as well as various other community members. The centers will include state-of-the-art STEM educational products, technology, furniture, and more. This two-day event will focus on two STEM trainings for teachers to learn about the educational products and curriculum implementation as well as a welcoming reception.

Over the course of two days, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation staff will open seven new state-of-the-art STEM Centers for six elementary schools and one middle school in Northampton County, Virginia and Accomack County, Virginia. Teachers from the Occohannock, Kiptopeke, Accawmacke, Pungoteague, Chincoteague and Kegotank Elementary Schools and Chincoteague Middle School will partake in STEM equipment training and lunch. To conclude the event, a STEM Center welcome reception will take place in the evening to allow representatives of the counties and partnering foundations to speak on behalf of the openings. Appetizers and dinner will be provided.

The events will take place on March 14 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Occohannock Elementary School and March 15 from 12 pm to 4pm at Kegotank Elementary School. The reception will be held Tuesday March 15 at the Captain’s Cove Marina Restaurant at 3323 Dock Court in Greenbackville.