- Looking for a large outside greenhouse, used kitchen cabinets, used pickup that runs 804-485-3078
- Looking For Firearms-Bolt Action / Semi-Auto Preferably .308 or 5.56 [Reasonable Price] 757-387-9541
- LF junk appliances/scrap metal, will cut cherry trees for free, 42″ John Deere mower 678-2566
- Baby bed, walker, chair for $50 894-5700
- LF house/trailer to rent 709-8987
- LF a garden tiller in good condition text to 757-350-9907
- Entertainment center with end tables $250 665-5415
