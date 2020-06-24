In Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Daniel M. Cade was the winner with 67% of the votes statewide.

In Accomack County. Daniel Gade received 1314 votes or. 66% of the votes,  Thomas Speciale received 264 votes  or 14% of the votes and Alissa Baldwin Received 423 or  21% of the votes.

In Nothampton County it was Daniel Gade with 488  or 60% of the votes,  Thomas Speciale with 120  or 15% of the votes votes and  Alissa Baldwin with 202  or 15% of the votes.

 

 

In the Second District Congressional Republican Primary race former congressman Scott Taylor won the right to take on the candidate who defeated him in the last election Democrat Elaine Luria.  Taylor received  48% of the votes,  Ben Loyola received  28% and Jarome Bell received 23% of the votes district wide.

In Accomack County, Taylor received 1085 votes,  Ben Loyola received 635 votes  or and Jarome Bell received 457 votes.

In Northampton County. Taylor received 415  or 47% of the votes while Loyola received 299 or 34%  and Jarome Bell received 162  18%  Formeof the votes.

In November Gade will take on incumbent Senator Mark Warner  and Taylor will face a rematch with Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

 

 

