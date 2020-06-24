In Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Daniel M. Cade was the winner with 67% of the votes statewide.

In Accomack County. Daniel Gade received 1314 votes or. 66% of the votes, Thomas Speciale received 264 votes or 14% of the votes and Alissa Baldwin Received 423 or 21% of the votes.

In Nothampton County it was Daniel Gade with 488 or 60% of the votes, Thomas Speciale with 120 or 15% of the votes votes and Alissa Baldwin with 202 or 15% of the votes.

In the Second District Congressional Republican Primary race former congressman Scott Taylor won the right to take on the candidate who defeated him in the last election Democrat Elaine Luria. Taylor received 48% of the votes, Ben Loyola received 28% and Jarome Bell received 23% of the votes district wide.

In Accomack County, Taylor received 1085 votes, Ben Loyola received 635 votes or and Jarome Bell received 457 votes.

In Northampton County. Taylor received 415 or 47% of the votes while Loyola received 299 or 34% and Jarome Bell received 162 18% Formeof the votes.

In November Gade will take on incumbent Senator Mark Warner and Taylor will face a rematch with Congresswoman Elaine Luria.