The Eastern Shore reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, statistically. Accomack County added one new COVID-19 case, but Northampton County reported one fewer COVID-19 case. Accomack’s case count is now at 1,034, and Northampton’s is now at 270.

Northampton also reported one fewer hospitalization as well, which fell to 38, and deaths remained unchanged at 28.

Accomack County’s hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 69 or 14.

The Eastern Shore processed 29 tests in Wednesday’s report, for a test positive rate of 3.4%, assuming one new case.

According to the newly released data on outbreaks at nursing homes, there is a current outbreak at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, with 11 cases but zero deaths. The earlier reported outbreaks at Heritage Hall resulted in 118 cases and 18 deaths, which is 43% of Northampton’s cases and 64% of the County’s deaths. This outbreak is listed as a ‘pending closure’ by the VDH.

Virginia reported 504 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s confirmed case count to 56,956, with 16 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,558.

Virginia added 41 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 5,922, with one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 33. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a slight rise in current hospitalizations. Confirmed Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 567 and pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 18 to 319.

Virginia reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,559, and one fewer probable COVID-19 death, which is now at 102. 1,020 of Virginia’s deaths have been in nursing homes and other long term care facilities.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 8,178 tests in Wednesday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 6.16%.