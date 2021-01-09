Pictured on right: Wayne Burton, file photo.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Pi Alpha Chapter, annual awards includes an Accomack Manager. Wayne E. Burton, Accomack County Parks & Recreation Manager, was awarded the Omega Community Service Award for 2020. Burton who has worked for the Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department since August 1981 was humbled, appreciative and honored to receive such a prestigious award. It’s all about serving the citizens and families of the communities to make their lives better.

Other Award Recipients: Citizen of the Year- Lemuel White, Jr.

Education Award- Sarah Harmon

Business Award- Dormain Green

Omega Man of the Year- Bro. Albert Jones

Congratulations to all recipients.

