Jerry Jackson Richardson, 76, husband of Mary Catherine Spence Richardson and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, he was the son of the late Earlie Jackson Richardson and the late Nettie Parks Richardson. He was a retired Law Enforcement Officer from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, member of Harborton United Methodist Church, Exmore Moose Lodge #683 and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1766 in Onancock, VA.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by three children, Karen R. Paglia and her husband, Michael, of Willis Wharf, Darren Hunt of Exmore, VA, and Christina Beauchamp-Nicoll and her husband, Scott, of Smicksburg, PA; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Earlie Richardson.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Kendra Powell officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Harborton United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Ellen Belote, Post Office Box 5, Harborton, VA 23389.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

