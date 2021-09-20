The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shore is having an open house for its new home at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center, 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomac, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 for high school students, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25 for elementary school students, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 for middle school students. Masks must be worn at all times.

The Boys & Girls Cub staff invites future club member to the opening of its new location to sign up for after-school programs. The Boys & Girls Club has programs for ages 6 to 18 and provides programming in education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, character and leadership, sports, fitness and recreation programs. In addition to having fun and learning new skills, members get a nutritious meal each day and help with their homework for the following day. Power Hour provides instruction in science, technology, English, and math skills along with the homework assistance.

The Boys & Girls Club programs are provided at affordable rates of $40 a week for ages 12 and under and $15 a week for teens. There is also an annual membership of $20 and a one-time $25 school registration fee. Scholarships are available for families who can’t af- ford the fees.

To register, contact Boys & Girls Club director Kathy Custis at 757-709-3038 or email easternshore@bgcseva.org.

