Governor Northam announced funding to help combat COVID-19 and support impacted businesses. The Governor released $1.5 million dollars of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Rapid Response funding to help impacted businesses. The Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board received $87,314.00 based on our Labor Force. This funding may be used to clean facilities and other emergency needs of small business (250 or fewer employees). These funds will be available from March 1, 2020 until August 31, 2020.

Examples for use of the WIOA Rapid Response funds are:

A small business needs their employees to be at work, on site, but cannot afford frequent deep cleaning to help prevent potential exposure to COVID-19. Layoff aversion funds could be used to pay for a cleaning/sanitation service. A small business whose employees use specific software or computer applications asks their employees to work from home/remotely in order to support social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19. Layoff aversion funding could be used to purchase the software/programs that the employees would need to use from home to support their work. A call center environment needs to have their employees work from home/remotely in order to support social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19. Layoff aversion funding could be used to purchase remote access supplies, including laptop computers and/or smart phones, which the employee would need to use from home to support their work.

This funding is to be used for layoff aversion strategies and activities to prevent, or minimize the duration of, unemployment resulting from layoffs due to COVID-19.

This funding would be on a reimbursement basis to businesses and the business must enter into a contract with the Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board (attached) outlining what services will be paid for along with a budget.

Accomack County received $5,768 and Northampton $1,800. The amounts received was based on the size of the labor force in each county.