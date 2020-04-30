A power outage left over 1700 customers powerless Wednesday night. The power went out at approximately 9:45 p.m. and customers in the Onley, Melfa, and East Point were out for approximately one hour. We will be contacting ANEC to determine the cause of the outage later on this morning.
