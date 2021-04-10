Mezik(left) with his family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- The body of the driver of a box truck that went off the side of Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in late December was found Friday morning on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, his family has confirmed.

Kevin Mezick, the brother of Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Md., said in a Facebook post that the family was notified that Erik’s body was found in North Carolina.

Mezick was driving a box truck for Cloverland Farms Dairy in late December when his truck plunged off of the Bridge Tunnel. Even though Mezick was able to get out of the cab, the water temperature was cold enough to cause hypothermia.

