The Eastern Shore reported four new COVID test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with three in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 64 tests for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

As of Saturday morning, 11,389 individuals in Accomack County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,468 have received both. In Northampton 5,517 have been given the first dose and 3,747 are fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,247 additional COVID-19 test positives with 453 additionrl probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 940 statewide. Virginia’s hospitalization rates have fallen over 66% since the peak in January.

12 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable deaths were revised downward by five.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,144 tests for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

