By Linda Cicoira

Permits that are required for parking at boat landings in Accomack came under scrutiny Wednesday night after being cited as costly and ineffective.

The county board of supervisors asked staff to gather more information regarding the relatively new permits and will hold a public hearing in June regarding an amendment for transferable permit purchases for local boat captains.

The session kicked off with former Supervisor Grayson Chesser complaining about the permits. “I know your intentions were good,” the Jenkins Bridge resident said, adding, “there must be a better solution” to the parking issue.

Chesser estimated the cost of parking decals at $20,000 even though the permits are free for Accomack residents. A permit to “launch a boat is one thing, but not to park,” Chesser said. He thought it was wrong to need a permit just to go to a landing with his granddaughters. Chesser further said guides bring a lot of money into the county for services the people who use them require. “It is enough of a hassle to get things coordinated.”

County Administrator Mike Mason said a request to amend the permit ordinance was made in April. The change would allow the county treasurer to issue up to six annual transferable parking permits to a charter boat captain service for use by its customers providing the captain is licensed by the Coast Guard. The amendment proposal states the fee would be $40 per permit or $30 each if the captain possesses a saltwater fishing license. Mason said the permits would have to be issued in person so proof of licensure could be obtained.

Supervisor Ron Wolff, an avid sports fisherman, said he’s heard other complaints about parking. “It is a big, big issue.” Wolff said a friend wanted to go flounder fishing out of Gargatha, but there were no parking spots left when he arrived. “The majority probably did not have stickers. He turned around and left … Mr. Chesser is correct. This deal is very, very costly.”

Wolff wanted staff to investigate expenses and revenue. “Everyone is paying for this in one way or another … A lot of taxpayers who do not live here full time had” to scramble to get a permit while others did not know they needed a sticker. Everything was not considered at the start, he said.

Wolff explained how he had a dilemma when he was out in his boat and his wife called for him to come ashore to pick her up. His permitted vehicle was already parked, but she didn’t have one for her car.

Supervisor Reneta Major said she also has heard complaints from her constituents. “Sometimes when we set up things, we have the right intentions with unintended consequences.” Major said.

Wolff said the solution might be to have stickers for boats not vehicles. Chairman Robert Crockett and County Attorney Jane Proctor said that was not legally allowed.

Mason said finance information was available. However, Crockett suggested staff come back next month during the public hearing when a report could also be made by the sheriff’s office.