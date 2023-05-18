The Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Miranda Wisor as Library System Director. She will begin her tenure June 1, replacing Janet Justis, who became Interim Director after the retirement of Cara Burton.

Wisor holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Gettysburg College and a Masters of Science in Information and Library Science from Clarion University. She began her career in 2004 as Administrative Assistant at Musselman Library at Gettysburg College. More recently, she served as Technical Services Librarian for the Southeast Oklahoma Library System.

“We are delighted to welcome Miranda to our ESPL team.” said Trustee Chair Joyce Holland. “She was the unanimous choice for the position by a nine-member search committee that began work last fall and included Trustees, ESPL Foundation members, and staff representatives. She brings both experience and enthusiasm to her leadership role.”

In a recent statement, Wisor said, “I consider myself privileged to join the Eastern Shore Public Library System as it prepares to open its new facility in Parksley. The added space and new Heritage Center will expand and strengthen the services and programs that ESPL is able to provide the community. I look forward to joining the talented men and women working at ESPL libraries in serving an area so rich in culture and history.”

Holland also praised the work of former Director Cara Burton, as well as Interim Director Janet Justis. “Thanks to the long-term contributions of Cara and the effective interim service of Janet, our system is poised to move readily into the future.”