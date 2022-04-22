Following a public hearing, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the in-lieu fee for vegetated wetlands from $12 per square foot to $18. The increase was made necessary after it was determined that $12 per square ft. will not cover the cost of creating new wetlands. The fee makes it possible for waterfront property owners to make improvements and at the same time allow the County to adhere to the VMRC policy of no net wetlands loss. The VMRC also amended its guidelines to include non-vegetated wetlands as well.

