Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 15 to 3. Ripken Robbins got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. Robbins gave up 1 hit and struck out 1 batter while pitching 1 inning. Aiden McIntyre pitched in relief and struck out 8 batters. Zach Giddens got the start for the Firebirds and got the loss. Offensively the Warriors were led by Tyler Greene who went 3-3 at the plate. Ripken Robbins went 2-2 with a grand slam with 5 rbi’s. Brandon Adamos also had 2 doubles. The Firebirds lone hit came from Carson Lucy. The Warriors move to 7-1 on the season and will be in action tomorrow at home against Windsor.



The Chincoteague Ponies fell to Holly Grove 6 to 2. John Holloway got the start on the mound and lost for the Ponies. Holloway struck out 2 batters and gave up 4 runs on 2 hits. Offensively the Ponies score 2 runs on no hits. The Ponies fall to 2-4 on the season.



Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Arcadia Lady Firebirds 5 to 3. Reaghan Hintz started on the mound and got the win for the Lady Warriors. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 9 batters. Sydney Jester got the loss for the Lady Firebirds. Jester pitched 6 innings giving up 5 runs on 9 hits and struck out 3 batters. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Reaghan Hintz, Kylie Killmon, and Mia LeCates with 2 hits each. The Lady Firebirds were led by Sydney Jester with 2 hits. The Lady Warriors move to 5-3 on the season and the Lady Firebirds fall to 5-2 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team topped Holly Grove 19 to 1. Alex McComb got the start and win for the Ponies. McComb pitched 1 inning and was relieved by Caitlyn McPherson who pitched 4 innings. Offensively the Ponies were led by Alex McComb and Sara Godwin who went 4-4 at the plate. Allie Bell went 3-3 with 4 rbi’s. The Lady Ponies moved to 6-0 on the season.

