Baseball 

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 15 to 3.  Ripken Robbins got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors.  Robbins gave up 1 hit and struck out 1 batter while pitching 1 inning.  Aiden McIntyre pitched in relief and struck out 8 batters.  Zach Giddens got the start for the Firebirds and got the loss.  Offensively the Warriors were led by Tyler Greene who went 3-3 at the plate.  Ripken Robbins went 2-2 with a grand slam with 5 rbi’s.  Brandon Adamos also had 2 doubles.  The Firebirds lone hit came from Carson Lucy.  The Warriors move to 7-1 on the season and will be in action tomorrow at home against Windsor. 


The Chincoteague Ponies fell to Holly Grove 6 to 2.  John Holloway got the start on the mound and lost for the Ponies. Holloway struck out 2 batters and gave up 4 runs on 2 hits.  Offensively the Ponies score 2 runs on no hits.  The Ponies fall to 2-4 on the season. 


Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team defeated the Arcadia Lady Firebirds 5 to 3.  Reaghan Hintz started on the mound and got the win for the Lady Warriors.  Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 9 batters.  Sydney Jester got the loss for the Lady Firebirds.  Jester pitched 6 innings giving up 5 runs on 9 hits and struck out 3 batters.  Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Reaghan Hintz, Kylie Killmon, and Mia LeCates with 2 hits each.  The Lady Firebirds were led by Sydney Jester with 2 hits.  The Lady Warriors move to 5-3 on the season and the Lady Firebirds fall to 5-2 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team topped Holly Grove 19 to 1.  Alex McComb got the start and win for the Ponies.  McComb pitched 1 inning and was relieved by Caitlyn McPherson who pitched 4 innings.  Offensively the Ponies were led by Alex McComb and Sara Godwin who went 4-4 at the plate.  Allie Bell went 3-3 with 4 rbi’s.  The Lady Ponies moved to 6-0 on the season.

