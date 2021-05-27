Delegate Robert S. Bloxom, Jr. proudly announces that he will be seeking re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates in the upcoming 2021 election.

Bloxom is native to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and resides in the Parksley area. He and his wife, Lou, are the parents of three children, Blaire, Madison, and Brant. Bloxom graduated from the University of Richmond and returned to the Eastern Shore to take over the family business. He is the owner of Bloxom Auto Supply Co., in Mappsville, NAPA Auto Parts in Onley, and Shore Tire & Auto in Onley. He is also the owner and operator of Egret Pointe Seafood Company. Bloxom is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Onancock Rotary, and a Director of the Economic Development Authority. He is a former Director of the Soil and Water District and former Chairman of the Seafood Festival Committee.

Presently, Rob serves on the Chesapeake Bay Commission, in addition to his House committee assignments on the Appropriations Committee, the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, and the Privileges and Elections Committee.

“I am both honored and motivated to be running for my fifth term. I believe I have been a strong advocate and voice for the people of the 100th District and would like to thank my constituents for their support of my family and me. I have had the privilige of advocating for the 100th district for seven years and am proud of the state’s investment in our region during my time in office – projects such as the new Eastern Shore Community College facility, the expansion of the Virginia Spaceport and Wallops Island Satellite Processing Center, the Eastern Shore Public Library and Heritage Center, the Tangier seawall, the forthcoming Northampton County community center, the Hampton Roads Sanitation District sewage line, and a new VIMS campus in Wachapreague. Representing this community is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I will always put Virginia and the 100th District first.”

Bloxom has represented the 100th District, encompassing the Eastern Shore and parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, since February 2014. The upcoming election will be held November 2, 2021.

