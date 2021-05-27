Northampton Yellow Jacket’s Mollie Travis pitches second consecutive no hitter. Travis pitched 5 innings of no hit ball and struck out 11 hitters as the Yellow Jackets defeated West Point by a score of 22 to 0.

This is the second consecutive no hitter Travis has pitched this week.

Offensively, the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Charlotte Henderson with 4 hits. Mollie Travis had 3 hits and 4 rbi’s. Marlena Dzurko and Jillian Spence each had 2 hits. Mallory Hook, and Emily Kellam each had a hit.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets moved to 4-5 on the season.

