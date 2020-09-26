Eastern Shore motorists will be on the look out today for the 2020 Le Tour de Shore bicycle race. Over 250 bicyclists will take to the roads of the Eastern Shore. There will be 25K, 50k,100k and 100 mile courses set up. The event is sponsored by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The fee to register today is $75. The registration site is the Onancock Town Square on Market St. In Onancock.

Le Tour de Shore is an annual event which allows bicyclists to see the delights of the Eastern Shore from the bayside to the seaside.

