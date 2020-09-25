Funeral services for Mr. James Sharp of Cambridge, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM a the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.
