The Beekeepers Guild of the Eastern Shore (BGES) would like to remind residents we are currently in the middle of honey bee swarm season.

Honey bee colonies are dividing and looking for new homes. You may see a swarm of thousands of honey bees on a tree branch, patio furniture, or even on your car. These swarms are generally harmless and will usually fly away within one day after they find a new home, such as a hollow tree.

If you see a swarm, do not try to kill the bees with bug spray. Either leave them alone or call a beekeeper who will be happy to come get them and give them a new home.

The BGES web site at www.bgesva.org has a list of beekeepers who are willing to come remove the swarm.

For questions, you may contact the current BGES president, George Brown, at 757-787-2195.

