Northampton Voter Registrar Terry Flynn announced the voting schedule for the Republican Primary on June 21.

Northampton Voters, early in-person voting for the June 21, 2022, Republican Primary begins May 6th and runs until June 18th. During that time the Voter Registration Office will be open for voting from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. We will also be open the last two Saturdays before the election, June 11th and 18th, from 9-5.

You may request a ballot by mail from now until June 10th at 5 pm.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6am to 7 pm.

This is a Republican Primary for the 02 Congressional District. The winner will face other congressional candidates in the November 8th General Election. Because Virginia does not register by party, any eligible Virginia voter can vote in this election.

Important Dates:

May 6th: Absentee voting begins. All ballots requested before May 6th will be mailed.

May 31: Last day to register for this election or change voter information.

June 10th: Last day to request a ballot to be sent by mail.

June 11th and 18th: Saturday voting in the Voter Registration Office, 9-5.

June 21: Election Day, Polls are open from 6 am to 7 pm.

