The National Weather Service has extended a Beach Hazards Warning for the ocean beaches of the Eastern Shore.

Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected on the Atlantic Beaches of Maryland and Virginia including Accomack and Northampton Counties through Thursday evening.

Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough

surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents on the ocean beaches.

The National Weather Services advises that swimmers remain out of the water on the ocean beaches to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.