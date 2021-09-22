The team of Davis Heating won the Co-Ed Softball League with some tough competition from the Brew Crew, Family Neon and 757. Teams battled back and forth during the regular season and the tournament. Longtime coach, Addison Mathews, led the Davis Heating Team.
