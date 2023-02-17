National Beta members from Arcadia High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Virginia Senior Beta State Convention. Lourdes Metelus won First Place in the Division I French competition.

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at The Hampton Convention Center. This victory at the state level provides an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY during Summer 2023.

Arcadia is proud of Lourdes accomplishment, and pleased to have participated in the National Beta Club since 1958.

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.