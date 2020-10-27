The last week of in person advance voting is underway. As of late Monday, Accomack County Voter Registrar Patty White reported that there approximately 4,900 voters have already cast their ballots in Accomack County and there have been approximately 1,200 mail in ballots returned to the registrar’s office.

Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn told WESR that as of Monday afternoon 2,373 had voted in person and approximately 1,200 mail in ballots had been received. The figures as of Monday represent approximately 42% of the vote count in the 2016 Presidential election on the Eastern Shore.

Saturday is the last day to vote in person in Virginia. The polls will be open at their normal location election day or Tuesday November 3rd, from 6 AM until 7 PM.

